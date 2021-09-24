Marines' gesture moves a woman to tears, Nicole Richie's birthday celebration got hotter than expected, and a "very well behaved" pup interrupts a reporter's live shot. These are the must-watch videos of the week.
'The most American thing ever'
A group of Marines came to the aid of a woman and others stranded in their car during a flash flood. A TikTok capturing their gesture went viral, but when asked about the rescue, a Marine said it's just about doing the right thing when no one is looking.
A lit party
Happy birthday turns hairy as Nicole Richie accidentally sets her hair ablaze blowing out candles. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Stunning video from volcano's major eruption
The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island erupted on September 19 and left stunning scenes of lava flowing through streets and damaging homes. Authorities say the volcano is expected to continue to spew lava in "the coming days."
Dog steals the morning show
"She's very well behaved" were a BBC weather reporter's famous last words before a guide dog in training caused to her face-plant live on the air.
Taking center stage
Contestant Wendy Moten, who has sung backup for stars including Julio Iglesias and Faith Hill, wowed judges with her performance on the season premiere of "The Voice."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.