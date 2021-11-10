HAMPTON — The lake at Nash Farm Park will close to the public until January to allow new fish populations to mature. Fishing, boating and photography will be restricted to prevent interference with the ecosystem changes the lake will undergo after stocking.
Once the fish populations have matured, Henry County Parks and Recreation and The Bridge Solution will host several community fishing events to encourage the use of the lake. Parks and Recreation announced a calendar of events that includes classes, tournaments and family gatherings.
District II Commissioner Dee Clemmons introduced The Bridge Solution and paved the way for the partnership that makes the fishing program possible. “This partnership will bring inclusive outdoor recreation to Nash Farm Community Park,” said Clemmons. “The ongoing transformations at Nash Farm will create a family-friendly, community environment that appeals to the residents of Henry County.”
Fishing will not be the only activity available once the lake reopens. The Bridge Solution will also provide accessible archery classes for students of all ages.
“We’re excited about what the upcoming programs provide for the community,” said HC Leisure Services Cluster Lead Jonathon Penn. “The lake at Nash Farm is an essential part of the District II park improvement plan. The community will be able to enjoy nature and unique forms of recreation that have not been part of our offerings in the past.”
The Nash Farm Lake stocking follows a fish population survey conducted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR recorded data on the existing population and recommended that the lake be stocked with catfish and bluegill to compliment the existing population. The lake closure aligns with a long-term population management plan that ensures the lake’s continued viability as a community resource.
