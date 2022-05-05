HAMPTON — From buzzing bees, singing birds and flowers unfurling, Newman Wetlands Center is coming to life.
The wetlands area gives residents an opportunity to immerse themselves in nature via the half-mile trail and Learning Center. The center offers numerous exhibits from rocks to animals.
A picnic pavilion offers a place to rest and enjoy a meal. However, no grills, balloons or plastic decor is permitted.
Admission and parking to the wetlands center are free. Tours are available, but must be scheduled by calling 770-603-5606.
Trail hours are Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates close at 4:30 p.m.
The Clayton County Water Authority’s Newman Wetlands Center is located at 2755 Freeman Road in Hampton.
For more information, visit www.ccwa.us/newman-wetlands-center/.
