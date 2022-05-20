HAMPTON — Henry County government is hosting a Career Fair on June 4.
More than 100 positions are open in all job families. On site interview will be conducted.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Tara Ballroom, 1500 Tara Place in Hampton.
To see a full list of available jobs, visit www.henryjobs.com
