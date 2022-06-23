McDONOUGH — A round trip on one of Henry County’s transit buses is less than two gallons of gas these days. Add to that a relaxing trip that doesn’t require you to fight traffic and you’ve got Henry County’s public transit services.
Thanks to Board of Commissioners approval June 21, a new bus is joining the fleet, bringing the number of buses to 28.
The 16-passenger bus price tag is $96,238.25 and will be paid for using the Federal Transit Administration Cares Act grant.
Transit Director Taleim Salters noted in the department’s request the new vehicle will replace a bus that has reached is designated useful life of five years or 100,000 mile threshold.
Salters explained that once reaching such mileage, mechanical issues become a problem often rendering the bus unusable.
Public transportation in Henry
Use of the transportation is open to any county resident to go anywhere within Henry Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Users are provided curb-to-curb service.
Salters said everything from medical appointments and grocery shopping to visiting with friends or going to work, a bus ride is available.
There’s no age requirement to use the service; however, those ages 16 and under must have supervision.
— Scheduling
Reservations can be made up to seven days in advance from 7 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday.
Salters said availability goes quickly and recommends reservations be made as soon as possible. Cancellations should be made at least 24 hours in advance.
To schedule, call 770-288-7433.
— Fare
For riders under 60 years of age, the fare is $4 per one way trip. Meaning if you’re riding round trip, the total cost is $8.
For residents ages 60 and older, the fare is $2 per one way or $4 per round trip.
The fare is paid when boarding the bus and exact amount in cash is required. Drivers do not carry change. A ticket book can be purchased at the Transit Department, 530 Industrial Blvd. in McDonough.
For more information, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/S-Z/Transit-Department.
