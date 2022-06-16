McDONOUGH — The Board of Commissioners is expected to consider undertaking a new employee Classification and Compensation study during the board’s June 21 meeting.
According to the Carl Vinson Institute, such studies review internal equity — pay relationships between positions — and external equity or pay relationships with labor market competitors.
The studies can help with employee recruitment, retention, labor costs and pay satisfaction.
In November 2018, the county adopted a Classification and Compensation Plan based on study results performed by The Archer Company. While requesting pay increases in March per the study recommendations, BOC members requested the county perform another study.
The Human Resources Department is recommending the county award the $62,500 contract to Evergreen Solutions LLC out of Florida.
The scope of the work will include completing an analysis of approximately 1,210 positions in 376 job titles. Additionally, implementation will include employee participation, a market data analysis, a regression analysis, job classification assessment, review and an analysis of existing job descriptions.
The following steps will be taken to perform the study:
• Initial meeting between county and Evergreen, data collection and finalize project plan.
• Create employee focus groups, meet with department heads, conduct job analysis and analyze results.
• Review job classes, evaluate, develop and build classification plan.
• Indentify benchmark positions, conduct, collect and analyze market study.
• Develop or revise step plan, implement an appeals process and conduct solution analysis.
• Prepare and present final report, revise job descriptions and FLSA statuses and provide training to HR staff.
The Board of Commissioners meeting will be held June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Henry County Administrative Building, 140 Henry Pkwy. in McDonough. The meeting can also be viewed via streaming at www.co.henry.ga.us/Government/Agenda-Minutes.
To view the meeting’s agenda, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Government/Agenda-Minutes.
