STOCKBRIDGE — A new COVID-19 drive-up testing site has opened at New Hope Cathedral in Stockbridge.
Free testing is being administered through COVID Solutions, with no out-of-pocket costs to individuals and testing is being conducted from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
District V Commissioner Bruce Holmes said he is grateful to New Hope Ministries commitment to the community.
“New Hope Ministries is an integral part of the North Henry County community. Bishop and First Lady Leaphart, as well as many other faith-based organizations always step forward to answer the call to serve God’s people. Making COVID testing available to the south metro community is a huge deal for our citizens and will go a long way in ending this horrible pandemic,” said Holmes.
New Hope Cathedral is located at 1738 Fairview Road in Stockbridge.
For more information or to schedule an appointment or register, visit, www.covidsolutions.org/.
