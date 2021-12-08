McDONOUGH — What was once just an empty room at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is now a place county employees can gather for fellowship while sharing a hot and inexpensive meal together.
Henry County officials, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and Sen. Emanual Jones celebrated the grand opening of the new Heroes’ Cafe dining hall.
“The realization that our employees were spending up to $20-$25 a day on Uber Eats just to have a decent meal was unacceptable to me,” Scandrett said. “It became one of our missions to create an inexpensive dining experience for all Henry County employees, and I’m pleased to announce we have accomplished that goal.”
Employees can purchase a meal for $2.50 in the cafe.
The room features a new logo designed by Shianne Jones and freehand mural by artist Lawrence Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.