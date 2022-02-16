McDONOUGH — Derrell W. Anglyn III has been appointed to represent District 3 on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.
BOC Chair Carlotta Harrell made the selection after the board failed to make a motion to select from a list of two nominees supplied by the Henry County Republican Party.
By law, the seat must be filled within 14 days of the vacancy and chosen from a list of names supplied by the former commissioner's political party.
Republican Greg Cannon resigned the seat at the start of the Feb. 1 board meeting.
Anglyn, who attended Monday’s meeting, said his family has been in Henry County for a number of years.
“It really is an honor to stand here and serve a community that my family has been a part of since I was a child,” he said. “My commitment is to the community. The community has been committed to my family as well.”
According to Anglyn’s resume, he is a partner at Edward Jones investment advisory firm and serves as a financial advisor to over 400 families.
He is a graduate of Henry County High School, a member of McDonough Presbyterian Church and earned a bachelor’s degree of arts and science from Mercer University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.