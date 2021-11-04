McDONOUGH – Southern Cremations & Funerals has announced plans to construct its fourth funeral home in the metro Atlanta area on the grounds of Eastlawn Memorial Park in McDonough. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new funeral home was held Nov. 3 at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 640 McGarity Road in McDonough.
Southern Cremations & Funerals is a group of family-owned and operated funeral homes and crematories in metro Atlanta with current locations in Marietta, Covington and Fairburn. The company is owned by Christine Hunsaker, a leader in the death care industry, who purchased her first funeral home in Marietta in 2014. The company opened its Covington location in August 2019 and purchased an existing funeral home in Fairburn in October 2019 that became a branded Southern Cremations & Funerals’ location.
Each Southern Cremations & Funerals’ location is 100% full disclosure, has a chapel and crematory located on site, and all services are performed by their own staff members.
Including all their funeral homes, crematories and cemeteries, the company serves over 4,000 families annually in metro Atlanta.
Eastlawn Memorial Park, a sister company of Southern Cremations & Funerals, has been serving the families of Henry County and beyond for over 40 years. A perpetual care cemetery, Eastlawn Memorial Park offers burial spaces, private estates, a large mausoleum, private mausoleums, and many cremation memorial options in which to hold an urn in a permanent setting.
Southern Cremations & Funerals at Eastlawn Memorial Park is scheduled to open fall 2022. For more information, call 770.957.8330 or go to SouthernCremations.com.
