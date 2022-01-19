McDONOUGH — Henry County’s new Ethics Board members were sworn into office Tuesday evening in ceremonies conducted by Superior Court Judge Holly Veal at the Henry County Judicial Center.
Ethics Board members presented by the Henry County grand jury are Sharon Dewberry, District 1; Desmond McLain, District 2; Anquilla Henderson, District 3; Antonio Taylor, District 4; and Craig Simmons, District 5. Members appointed by the tax commissioner are Cynthia Cornog and Douglas Butler, and the Clerk of Superior Court’s selected alternate members are Thomas Loree and Lindsey McDaniel.
The Ethics Board was established under legislation passed last year that also restored powers to the Board of Commissioners chair and created a succession plan if a commissioner is unable to serve on the board.
Members will serve three-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2022. The board is tasked with electing an ethics officer and administrator. Both positions will be funded by Henry County.
Board member duties include conducting investigations into alleged violations, holding hearings and issuing decisions.
Complaints may be filed by the ethics officer, any Henry resident or a group of Henry residents against a Henry County official or employee.
Based on findings, the board has the power to censure, issue a fine of not more than $1,000 and issue a public reprimand. The ethics board can also elevate the complaint to the Henry County Solicitor’s office, if necessary.
