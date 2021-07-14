McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Southern Crescent Technical College have partnered to help reduce recidivism.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, Nancy Flake Jonhson, CEO of the ULGA, and Alvetta Thomas, SCTC president, gathered Tuesday to sign together a memorandum of understanding establishing the Dr. Marilyn Flynn GED & Career Pathway School.

The school’s goal is help inmates obtain their high school diploma, Fatherhood Program, workforce development certifications and employment readiness training.

Scandrett called the new program a game changer in that it will allow former inmates an opportunity to obtain a job and provide for themselves and their families, thereby changing their lives and reducing the likelihood of returning to jail.

Thomas said the program will include meeting students where they are academically to help them succeed. She said SCTC and ULGA will work together pooling resources to get inmates what they need to change their lives through education.

“Education is an equalizer,” she said. “I look forward to my association with the program.”

Johnson said they’ll be working not only to educate, but help inmates choose in-demand careers with “second-chance friendly” employers who are looking for good workers. At the same time, ULGA will also aid inmates in taking care of basic needs such as identification, transportation and a place to live. She said anything that could be a detrimental barrier they’ll help to remove to “give them a way forward.”

Scandrett said the beauty of the program is that it builds a foundation for inmates to help change their mindset.

The program is set to begin on Aug. 9.