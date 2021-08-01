McDONOUGH — Vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors entering Henry County facilities are required to wear a face mask until further notice.
County Manager Cherie Hobson Matthews said the new mandate is due to the Center for Disease Control’s updated guidelines.
In addition to masks, visitors will have their temperature taken. Anyone who registers a fever must leave the building immediately.
For more information, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/
