McDONOUGH — The approval of a rezoning request by South City Partners has paved the way for a new mixed-use development on Jonesboro Road.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners gave the green light on Monday to the development. The approval was backed by county staff and the Zoning Advisory Board with 29 conditions.
The 31-acre property will consist of at least 70 brownstonesn also known as townhouses, 280 apartments and retail at the front of the property with two entrances off Jonesboro Road and one off Mount Olive Road.
The following businesses are prohibited from occupying the commercial building: gas stations, drive-through fast food, tattoo parlor, body piercing shops and vape shops.
Will Casaday from South City Partners said the buildings will have a modern farmhouse aesthetic with cohesion throughout the project. Amenities will include a clubhouse or pavilion with fire pit and grilling area. Developers must also include at least two of the following amenities — a dog park, pocket parks, walking trails or children’s playground.
The apartments are expected to rent for $1,200 for a one-bedroom, $1,400 for two-bedroom and $1,500 for a three-bedroom unit.
The price point for the townhouses was not immediately available.
