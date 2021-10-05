You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

New police chief joins City of Stockbridge

The new Stockbridge Police Department police chief, Frank Trammer, was sworn in Monday morning on the steps of Stockbridge City Hall.

STOCKBRIDGE — Frank Trammer, Stockbridge’s new police chief, was sworn in Monday morning on the steps of City Hall.

Trammer, who most recently served as the deputy chief of police for the Georgia Tech Police Department, will lead the city in developing the city’s first police department in decades. The position’s annual salary is $140,000.

He will be tasked with hiring a command staff, setting personnel policy and acquiring vehicles and equipment. An estimated 54-57 employees will need to be hired.

Trammer has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ohio University and a master’s of public administration from Columbus State University. He has also worked for the North Metro S.W.A.T. Team and the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Trammer is also the founder and CEO Guardian Leadership that offers leadership training with a focus on job knowledge and management skills.

Council members question future funding

The Stockbridge City Council voted 3-2 last month to hire Trammer. Council members John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt were opposed.

Blount and Gantt said that while they support the creation of a police department, not enough discussion had taken place to ensure residents understand a tax will need to be implemented to sustain the department.

Blount said during the Sept. 20 meeting that he opposed the hire based on the advice of the city’s financial advisor who projected the city’s budget would almost double by 2024 with the addition of a police department.

Gantt said based off the feasibility study by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the city is better off financially to continue receiving police services from the Henry County Police Department.

In February, the council voted to issue $3 million in bonds to start up the department.

The study by the Carl Vinson Institute indicated it will cost the city about $5.5 million annually to operate a police department.

