New police chief joins City of Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — Frank Trammer, Stockbridge’s new police chief, was sworn in Monday morning on the steps of City Hall.
Trammer, who most recently served as the deputy chief of police for the Georgia Tech Police Department, will lead the city in developing the city’s first police department in decades. The position’s annual salary is $140,000.
He will be tasked with hiring a command staff, setting personnel policy and acquiring vehicles and equipment. An estimated 54-57 employees will need to be hired.
Trammer has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ohio University and a master’s of public administration from Columbus State University. He has also worked for the North Metro S.W.A.T. Team and the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Trammer is also the founder and CEO Guardian Leadership that offers leadership training with a focus on job knowledge and management skills.
Council members question future funding
The Stockbridge City Council voted 3-2 last month to hire Trammer. Council members John Blount and LaKeisha Gantt were opposed.
Blount and Gantt said that while they support the creation of a police department, not enough discussion had taken place to ensure residents understand a tax will need to be implemented to sustain the department.
Blount said during the Sept. 20 meeting that he opposed the hire based on the advice of the city’s financial advisor who projected the city’s budget would almost double by 2024 with the addition of a police department.
Gantt said based off the feasibility study by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the city is better off financially to continue receiving police services from the Henry County Police Department.
In February, the council voted to issue $3 million in bonds to start up the department.
The study by the Carl Vinson Institute indicated it will cost the city about $5.5 million annually to operate a police department.
