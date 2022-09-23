McDONOUGH — A developer’s request to rezone property on Jonesboro Road to build a storage unit was approved by the Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20.
The development will feature indoor self-storage in the rear and business rental space in the front of the three-story building. The 2.62-acre property is located at 813 Jonesboro Road.
Commissioners Vivian Thomas and Dee Clemmons were not pleased with the developer's plans for the property
“I’m not happy with another storage unit on Jonesboro Road at all,” Thomas said.
She said while the developers attempted to create a mixed-use facility, she was not satisfied with what was presented.
“It needs to be really innovative and not 'we did something to get it passed,'” she said.
Clemmons said she disagreed with developers that another storage facility was needed in the area, referring to the new self-storage business on Cason Way nearer to Interstate 75.
Commissioner Dee Anglyn, whose district the property sits in, opted to follow the county’s Zoning Advisory Board’s recommendation of approval.
The measure passed 4-2 with Thomas and Commissioner Bruce Holmes opposing.
The new storage facility will be the last of its kind, according to County Planner Kamau As-Salaam. He said the new Highway Corridor Overlay District approved by the Board of Commissioners earlier this year prohibits self-storage facilities.
“This literally will be your last one,” he said.
The developer, Turnstone Group, submitted its request for rezoning prior to the approval of the new overlay district, thus allowing them to proceed.
