McDONOUGH — A new 3,600-square-foot fitness center has opened at the Heritage Senior Center in McDonough.
The new addition, started by the late Commissioner Gary Barham, offers seniors 25 fitness stations and four water resistance stations designed for low impact users, cardio machines and weights. It also gives seniors a 7-foot wide walking track with resistant sports flooring.
County officials said the center will be monitored by an attendant while open.
District III Commissioner Dee Anglyn thanked Barham and all parties involved with the development of the project, particularly the residents of Henry County.
“I would like to thank Commissioner Barham for having the foresight to jumpstart this project. Thank you to the employees, contractors, and taxpayers of Henry County for making this possible,” Anglyn said.
The $1 million-dollar project was made possible using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V funds.
Heritage Senior Center is located at 1050 Florence McGarity Road in McDonough.
For more about senior services and centers, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/S-Z/Senior-Services/Senior-Centers.
