STOCKBRIDGE — Music icons Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle kicked off the grand opening of Stockbridge’s new amphitheater Saturday in spectacular fashion.
The sold out show brought hundreds of residents together for the first time to the $18 million venue.
City officials broke ground on the amphitheater, adjacent to Stockbridge City Hall, in early 2020.
The facility seats 3,200 and features two concession buildings, a will call and office building, restrooms and VIP rooftop seating.
The amphitheater was part of the city’s Livable Cities Initiative program approved several years ago.
