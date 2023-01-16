McDONOUGH — Track and field athletes in Henry County’s middle and high schools will begin their next season with brand new equipment.
The purchase is part of the district’s long-term plan to replace equipment, supplies and materials for band, orchestra, visual arts, CTAE, athletic programs and weight rooms.
Josh Malcom, chief operations officer, said track and field coaches completed an inventory assessment, followed by onsite reviews to create a priority list of needed equipment. He said safety, functionality, access and opportunity were all taken into consideration.
The new equipment will take six to eight weeks to arrive with the goal of use by spring.
The 10 high schools will receive:
♦ L-shaped hurdles
♦ Starting blocks
♦ High jump pit and equipment
♦ Starter gun and starter gun blanks
♦ Hurdle cart
♦ Starting block cart
♦ Pole vault pit and equipment
Eleven middle schools will receive the following:
♦ Practice hurdles
♦ Practice batons
♦ Practice starting blocks
♦ Immersion tub
♦ Hurdle cart
♦ Starting block cart
The equipment for 21 schools will be purchased from BSN Sports LLC at a cost of $345,456.69 and paid for using the strategic capital accumulation fund.
Millennials make up a large portion of the workforce in the United States, but different states provide different opportunities. With data as recent as 2016, Stacker compiles a ranking of the worst to best states for millennials to work in. Click for more.How much millennials make in each state