ELLENWOOD - Henry County officials celebrated the opening of the new Village United Soccer and Lacrosse Park in Ellenwood April 4 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new park offers two soccer/lacrosse fields with bleachers, player benches and sports lighting. There is also a concession building and a fenced-in, covered grilling/frying pad adjacent to the stand. In addition, the new facility has 8-foot-wide walking paths connecting the park to Fairview Road. All walking paths are lighted with parking.
District V Commissioner Bruce Holmes welcomed everyone to the new park and emphasized how important the new addition is to the community.
“I want to welcome everybody to Village United Soccer and Lacrosse Park. This asset will help with economic development. Businesses will flourish from the activity that will come to this park, and I hope all will enjoy it," Holmes said. "So, I think that, in the future, you’re going to see a lot of economic development in this community. I want to thank everyone for being here and it’s truly a great day in north Henry County."
The new park is located at 1935 Panola Road in Ellenwood.
