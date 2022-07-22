Nikolas Cruz walked into a McDonald's and sat with the brother of one of his victims after the Parkland shooting, surveillance video shows

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student John Wilford testifies.

 Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP

After carrying out a massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school that left 17 dead, gunman Nikolas Cruz sat next to the brother of a victim at McDonald's, surveillance footage played in court showed.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student John Wilford, whose sister Maddy Wilford was seriously injured in the 2018 shooting, took the stand on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.