McDONOUGH — Henry County will not move forward in conducting a new Classification and Compensation study.
A vote taken to approve the study ended in a 3-3 tie, which means per county ordinance, that no action will be taken by the Board of Commissioners.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell and Commissioners Dee Clemmons and Vivian Thomas were in favor while Bruce Holmes, Dee Anglyn and Johnny Wilson voted against the measure.
“I don’t want to hear any more complaining,” Harrell said. “Let’s just give our employees raises when it comes forward."
The study request was made by a few board members while county officials were attempting to gain approval to award a 10.5% pay raise to all employees.
The initial raise request was made by Human Resources based on an internal review of pay and positions — similar to a class and comp study by an outside company.
The first raise request was made in December 2021, followed by a second in February 2022. On the third attempt in March 2022, the BOC approved an 8.5% raise.
New study scope
The new study would have analyzed approximately 1,210 positions in 376 job families in the county government. Such a study reviews pay as compared to state and national labor markets as well as job classifications.
Human Resources Director Harold Cooper said during the meeting the study would give the county a better idea of where they need to be in terms of being competitive while training employees to monitor changes and make updates as needed.
Cooper said he came before the board Tuesday based on marching orders from BOC members to get an updated outside study.
Asked by Wilson and Anglyn whether a study could be done in-house, Cooper said “we tried that,” referring to the pay raise recommendation. “We’re just trying to work with the board.”
