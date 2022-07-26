'No more feebleness': Pelosi in showdown with Beijing over potential Taiwan visit

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on June 14, 2022.

 Pool

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not easily intimidated. And she has a long record of taking on China. So her current showdown with Beijing over a proposed visit to Taiwan is long in the making.

The proposed trip is causing a commotion in China -- and has the Pentagon and the White House concerned too. US President Joe Biden delicately said that the US military thinks that a visit to Taipei by the 82-year-old speaker was "not a good idea right now." Pelosi's riposte appeared to be tongue-in-cheek: "I think what the President was saying is that maybe the military was afraid of my plane getting shot down or something like that. I don't know exactly."

