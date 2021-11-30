McDONOUGH — For the second time this month, the Henry County Board of Commissioners was unable to hold its regularly scheduled meeting due to a lack of a quorum.
Commissioners Bruce Holmes, Dee Clemmons and Vivian Thomas were no-shows to the meeting. The same three also skipped the Nov. 3 meeting.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell apologized to county staff and the community for not being able to move forward with the meeting while thanking everyone for showing up.
In a Nov. 18 email sent by Holmes to Harrell and other county officials, he stated that neither he, Thomas nor Clemmons would be available.
“I had no idea that we weren’t meeting on the first Tuesday of December and that the Nov. 30 was slipped into the schedule without an announcement from staff,” Holmes said in the email.
Holmes' claim, however, appears to be incorrect as the BOC approved the 2021 meeting schedule in December 2020 that included the Nov. 30, 2021 meeting.
Less than an hour before Tuesday’s meeting, Holmes sent a follow-up email stating he would not be able to attend due to a conflict with medical appointments for his wife.
It’s unclear why Thomas or Clemmons did not attend.
Commissioner Greg Cannon encouraged residents in Holmes, Clemmons and Thomas’ districts to reach out to their commissioners and encourage them to “to do the job they were elected to do. We need them here,” Cannon said.
It’s unclear when items on the Nov. 30 agenda will be discussed and voted on by the board.
