North Korea launches ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan say

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile in an easterly direction on Wednesday morning local time, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The missile test comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden's first presidential trip to Asia.
Last week, a US official warned that North Korea appeared to be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test during Biden's trip, after satellite imagery revealed activity at a launch site near the capital, Pyongyang.
Wednesday's test is North Korea's 16th of the year, including what the US believes was a failed intercontinental ballistic missile test on May 4 that exploded shortly after launch.
US military and intelligence agencies assess Pyongyang may also be preparing for its first underground nuclear test in nearly five years.
The office of Japan's Prime Minister also announced that a possible ballistic missile had been launched from North Korea on Wednesday, with the Japanese Coast Guard issuing a warning to vessels at 6:03 a.m. local time (5:03 p.m. ET Tuesday.)
"The Ministry of Defense has reported that a possible ballistic missile has been launched from North Korea," it said, adding: "We advise vessels to keep an eye out for further information, and if you see any falling objects, do not approach them and report all relevant information to Japan's Coast Guard."
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
