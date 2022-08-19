North Korea has rejected South Korea's offer of economic support in exchange for denuclearization, saying the proposal suggests President Yoon Suk Yeol is "really simple," state media KCNA reported Friday.

Kim Yo Jong, a top official and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized Yoon's offer to improve North Korea's economy and the livelihood of its people as "pipedream-like remarks."

