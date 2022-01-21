NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says

One New York Police Department officer has died and another is injured after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN.
The incident happened after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 p.m. at West 135th Street.
Both officers were taken to Harlem Hospital after the shooting and there is no word on the second officer's condition, the official said.
Mayor Eric Adams will travel to Harlem Hospital soon, his press secretary tweeted.
Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year.
