STOCKBRIDGE – Timothy Brown, M.D., an OB/GYN at Piedmont Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology at Piedmont Henry Hospital, has noticed an alarming trend with some of his non-pregnant patients.
“They have put off their regular appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or delayed care when they were experiencing symptoms, and now their symptoms are more severe and are requiring surgery,” said Brown. “Annual check-ups and exams are important. They provide a baseline and help us see if there are things that are getting better or worse.”
Brown performs robotic-assisted surgical procedures, including hysterectomies, at Piedmont Henry. The advanced technology allows him to make smaller incisions, which leads to less pain, a shorter hospital stay, and a faster recovery time.
“I believe there were some patients who were concerned about a hospital stay during the pandemic, but these procedures are minimally-invasive and patients are often going home the next day,” Brown said.
The other issue Brown said he has seen is a reluctance among pregnant patients to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and many pregnant women who were unvaccinated became severely ill with COVID-19 during the fourth wave.
“Because there has been vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women, hospitals around the country saw an increase in hospitalizations of pregnant women who had tested positive for COVID-19,” said Brown. “Studies have shown that vaccinated mothers pass COVID-19 antibodies to their babies through breast milk and the placenta.”
Brown, and his colleagues, Dr. Kevin Edmonds, and midwife April Witzel, will also be spending some time in a new office opening in Ellenwood later this fall. The move shows the growth of the practice and the need for OB/GYN care in the community.
To learn more about Piedmont Physicians Obstetrics and Gynecology, call 678-604-4000.
