FOLKSTON — The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest is now accepting entries.
The annual contest is open to amateur photographers only. Entries must be received by Sept. 30 and all photos must have been taken on the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
“Nature photography is unmatched at the NWR ranging from beautiful landscapes and unique flora to abundant wildlife, including endangered species and plentiful migratory birds throughout the year,” Refuge officials said.
The winning photograph will be featured on the 2023 Okefenokee NWR annual pass and may also be used in promotional materials for the refuge.
The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is located at 2700 Suwannee Canal Road, Ga. Highway 121/23 in Folkston.
