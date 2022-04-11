McDONOUGH — An Ola Middle School teacher has been nominated in the junior division for the National History Day Teacher of the Year contest.
Zachary Barfield teaches 8th grade Georgia Studies.
“I am thrilled to be teaching social studies here at Ola Middle School,” Barfield said on his bio page. “I have a passion for teaching, especially history.”
Barfied also serves as a sponsor for the BETA Club, wrestling and the National History Day Project.
Nominees for the national award are teachers “who demonstrate a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through the innovate use of primary skills and implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills,” award officials said.
“This award recognizes the very best educators from across the nation and beyond,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These educators are leaders and innovators in the teaching of history, and we are all the more impressed because of the extended difficult teaching circumstances due to the pandemic during the last year. I wish to congratulate Mr. Barfield on (his) well-deserved nomination.”
The national winner will be announced June 18. The awards ceremony will be held virtually.
The winner will receive $10,000 and all teachers receive $500 just for being nominated.
The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.
For more information about the award, visit www.nhd.org.
