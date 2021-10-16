A constable's deputy was killed and two others were wounded when they were shot from behind outside a bar in Houston, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.
One person was taken into custody, though authorities didn't immediately know whether that person was a suspect or a witness, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.
"We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind ... with a rifle," Jones said.
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.