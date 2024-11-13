Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Irvin Clark prepares to cut the ribbon on the SCTC-Henry County Center’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Center. Several local and state officials attended the ceremony — including McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, left, and Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
Southern Crescent Technical College President Dr. Irvin Clark prepares to cut the ribbon on the SCTC-Henry County Center’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Center. Several local and state officials attended the ceremony — including McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, left, and Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
STAFF PHOTO: ANTHONY RHOADS
Southern Crescent Technical College-Henry County Center Executive Director Candice Buckley speaks at the event.
The reception area of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.
STAFF PHOTOS: ANTHONY RHOADS
The Small Business Entrepreneurship Center features a podcast room.
The Small Business Entrepreneurship Center makers space room features a 3D printer.
MCDONOUGH — Both established and beginner entrepreneurs as well as students in Henry County will have another resource to help them in their journeys, thanks to Southern Crescent Technical College.
Southern Crescent Technical College leaders as well as local, regional and state officials gathered together Friday to hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for the SCTC Henry County Center’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.
The U.S. housing market remains a critical economic issue, with housing affordability and supply at the forefront of bipartisan policy agendas. Expanding multi-family housing—such as townhomes, condos, and apartments—offers one of the most effective solutions to both improve affordability, a… Click for more.U.S. Cities Building the Most Multi-Family Housing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.