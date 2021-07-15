McDONOUGH — In preparation for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, school campuses will hold an open house for students and parents.

Open house for students K-8 will be held on Aug. 2 and on Aug. 3 for high schoolers.

District officials are encouraging parents and caregivers to ensure their children are registered to attend prior to the start of the school year. All information and forms can be found at www.bereadydayonehenry.com.

Kirk Shrum, chief school leadership officer, said health practices in place for the new school year include continued increase air filtration and hand sanitizers stations. Masks will be optional on buses and in buildings.

The district’s COVID-19 tracker will continue to be updated during the school year.

The new school year begins on Aug. 4.