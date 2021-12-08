Opening statements made in trial of Kimberly Potter, ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright

The prosecution and the defense on Wednesday made their opening statements in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who said she mistook her gun for a Taser when she killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge emphasized to the jury that officers take an oath "to protect life, not to take life," and the prosecution played video of the deadly April encounter during a routine traffic stop.
The video clip showed Potter, with her gun drawn, warning Wright multiple times as he is getting back into the driver's seat of his car that she is going to "tase" him. She then pulls the trigger.
After Potter appears to realize she shot Wright with her gun — not her Taser — the officer says, "S**t, I just shot him ... I grabbed the wrong f***ing gun. I shot him."
The former Brooklyn Center police officer put her hands to her head and fell to the ground.
"There is no do over when you take a young man's life," Eldridge said. "We trust them to know wrong from right, and left from right" -- a reference the difference in placement between a Taser and a gun.
Defense attorney Paul Engh said during his opening statement all Wright "had to do was surrender." Engh centered on Potter attempting to use a Taser on Wright in order to protect her partner, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, because he was inside Wright's car and would be injured if Wright drove off.
"All he has to do is stop and he'd be with us," Engh said of Wright.
"She realizes what has happened much to her everlasting and unending regret," Engh said of the moment Potter realized she fired her gun instead of her Taser. "She made a mistake. This was an accident. She is a human being, but she had to do what she had to do to prevent a death to a fellow officer too."
Engh concluded his opening statement saying Potter's "good name has been besmirched by this allegation, which is not true, and by the press coverage, which has been slanted."
"We seek to reclaim it and reclaim it we will," Engh said.
Defendant is expected to testify
Potter has pleaded not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Potter faces at least a decade in prison.
Potter, 49, is expected to testify in her own defense during the trial. The female passenger in Wright's car is also expected to testify.
The jury includes seven White men, four White women, two Asian women, and one Black woman. No Black men were selected for the jury.
The trial is taking place in the same courtroom where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd. But a different judge -- Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu -- is presiding over Potter's trial.
Wright's death prompted several days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb. It rocked a metropolitan area scarred by other police-involved deaths and reignited national conversations about policing and the use of force against people of color.
Wright, a 20-year-old son of a Black father and a White mother, was also himself a father, Eldridge said.
What we know about the prosecution and defense
The lead prosecutor in the Chauvin trial, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, is also prosecuting the Potter case.
Potter's defense attorneys, Engh and Earl Gray, have previously represented police officers in closely watched cases.
Engh was an attorney for Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer who was found not guilty of second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.
Gray represents another ex-cop facing charges in connection with Floyd's death and also served on Yanez's legal team.
What happened the day of the shooting
Wright was driving on a Sunday afternoon when officers pulled him over for an expired tag, police said. The amended criminal complaint said Wright was also stopped because his car "had an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror."
Officer Anthony Luckey, who Potter was training at the time of the shooting, made the decision to pull Wright over after he signaled incorrectly, had expired license plate tabs, and a tree-shaped air freshener hanging from his rearview window, Engh said, but "this case isn't about tabs, it's not about Christmas trees [air fresheners]."
During the stop, officers learned he had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him.
Video of the encounter showed a male officer approaching the car ahead of Potter, and a second officer on the passenger side. Potter said "have him step out," and the male officer in front asks Wright to step out of the car.
Potter appeared to say "have him step out," and another officer said "do me a favor" and "step out of the car," according to the video.
An officer told Wright he was under arrest. Potter told Wright "you have a warrant."
Wright struggled with an officer, stepped back into his car and was shot.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.