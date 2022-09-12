An outburst of wildfires that broke out over the past week amid triple-digital temperatures across the West have forced thousands of evacuations and choked the air with smoke as strong winds complicated firefighting efforts.

Nationwide, 92 active large wildland fires have torched nearly 728,000 acres -- the majority of them burning in northwestern states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

CNN's Tina Burnside and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

