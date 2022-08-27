A southwestern Oregon wildfire burning since mid-August spread rapidly from Friday to Saturday thanks to strong winds, more then tripling its total burned acreage in one day and prompting evacuation orders, fire officials said.
The Rum Creek Fire, about a 50-mile drive northwest of Medford, has burned 4,319 acres as of Saturday morning, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information.
That's up from the roughly 1,200 acres the fire had burned by Friday morning, according to CNN affiliates KOBI and KTVL.
Evacuation orders were issued Friday and Saturday for a rural area in Oregon's Josephine County, including the small communities of Rand and Galice, county officials said.
"It's unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger," the Josephine County Sheriff's Office said Friday of people in the evacuation zone.
"Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay."
Strong valley winds and high temperatures helped spread the fire Friday afternoon, fire officials said. Sparks flew out of an established perimeter to both sides of a river, "which created spot fires that began making fast uphill runs," according to an InciWeb news release Saturday.
"The increased intensity of the fire formed a pyrocumulus smoke column, which then collapsed, pushing the fire to the south and east," the release reads.
The fire's intensity dropped overnight with cooler temperatures and higher humidity, helping firefighters "to conduct a variety of tactical suppression operations" to protect Rand and Galice, according to the release.
The fire was started by lightning on August 17, fire officials said.
The blaze has led to at least one death: Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old wildland firefighter, died last week after being struck by a tree while battling the fire, officials said.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Click for more.
CNN's Tina Burnside and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.