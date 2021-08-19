McDONOUGH – If you're heading north on Interstate 75 this weekend be ready for additional traffic issues due lane closures near the Interstate 285 interchange in Clayton County.
This work is in conjunction with construction of the new Collector-Distributor lane system under construction adjacent to the existing I-75 northbound lanes between SR 331/Forest Parkway and I-285.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one left lane will be closed on the newly constructed I-75 northbound CD lanes between Forrest Parkway and the I-285 interchange from 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 until 5 a.m. on Monday. These single lane closures will also be scheduled for weeknights, 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Scheduled for completion on Sept. 28, much of the new roadway construction and reconfiguration is complete and open to traffic. Drivers in the area should slow travel speeds and pay attention to signage that directs drivers through the new roadway configurations.
Drivers will be alerted of the upcoming traffic impacts by message boards and barricades in advance of approaching the area. As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone.
Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
