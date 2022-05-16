ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.98 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 15 cents more than a week ago, 27 cents more than last month and $1.01 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $59.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Georgia statewide pump price average continues upward climb,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, crude oil prices remain above $105 a barrel, causing gas prices to rise higher this week.”
Volatile Crude Oil Prices Continue to Drive Gas Prices
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 16 cents to $4.47. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.6 million barrels to 225 million barrels last week. At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $5.95 to settle at $105.71. The price of crude oil slid below $100 per barrel due to global market concern that crude demand will suffer as COVID lockdowns in China remain in place. However, crude prices reversed course because of growing market worries that Ukrainian and European Union actions against Russian oil-and-natural gas companies could spark retaliation by Russia, which lead to more market disruption and uncertainty.
Regional Prices
• Atlanta- $3.98
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.05), Valdosta ($4.03) and Savannah ($4.00).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.91), Rome ($3.92) and Gainesville ($3.94).
• Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
