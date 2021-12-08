McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announce the arrest of two people who were seen fighting with two McDonald’s employees in Locust Grove on Nov. 23.
Marshall Wallace and Crystal Wallace were arrested by the HCSO Criminal Investigation Unit on Dec. 7 during a traffic stop in Walton County.
The incident caught on camera, and later went viral, shows Crystal Wallace allegedly throwing a drink and attempting to strike an employee. The argument started after they were told they would need to come inside the restaurant to get a packet of sugar.
Marshall Wallace is accused of crawling through the McDonald’s drive-thru window and hitting the manager in the leg with a chair.
“The video clearly shows actions that blatantly violated the law and brought national embarrassment to the people of our great county, Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a release. “This type of behavior will be not tolerated.”
Crystal Wallace is charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Marshall Wallace has been charged with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and simple battery.
Both remain in the Henry County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.