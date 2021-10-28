STOCKBRIDGE — Panola Mountain State Park in will close Nov. 8-10 while the Georgia Department of Natural Resources conducts a quota deer hunt. During this time, the entire park and all facilities will be closed to visitors, including the PATH Trail, fishing lakes and picnic areas.
To ensure safety, anyone found inside the state park who is not a registered hunter will be issued a citation. The park will reopen at 7 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Public Information Coordinator Kim Hatcher said DNR coordinates quota hunts to manage the deer population, reducing highway deaths and injuries while also improving herd health. Hunters are drawn by a lottery system.
“Managed deer hunts help promote a healthy ecosystem by preventing overgrazing and over population of the deer,” said Park Manager Lesley Mobley. “Lowering the deer population also lowers the chance of disease in the herd. This is an excellent opportunity for the park to improve the health of the overall ecosystem.”
The 34-mile PATH trail runs throughout the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. While Panola Mountain State Park is closed, other trailheads will remain open, including in Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve (north of Panola Mountain) and along the South River in Rockdale County (south of the state park).
To learn more, visit GaStateParks.org/panolamountain and GeorgiaWildlife.com.
