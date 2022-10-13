STOCKBRIDGE — For Sandy Maddox, a volunteer at Piedmont Henry Hospital, the annual Parade of Pumpkins is about more than just promoting literacy.
They signal a return to a more normal way of life, one many lived prior to the global pandemic.
“They bring smiles, and that’s what we need these days,” Maddox said. “We look forward to seeing the pumpkins every year.”
The parade, created by the Henry Arts Alliance, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Last year, the pumpkins remained in the hospital’s lobby rather than traveling to other locations in the county.
Arts Alliance Treasurer Gloria Hughes said the pumpkins will remain at Piedmont Henry this year as well, but they’ll move around the hospital. She said they’ll visit nurses stations and eventually go home with a hospital employee.
“We figured this was a way to bring some cheer to our community and hospital staff,” she said.
Hospital Communications Specialist Michael Boylan said the Arts Alliance has been a good partner to the hospital, especially during the pandemic, to boost morale.
“In addition to the pumpkins, they’ve done chalk art, rock painting and most recently included us on the Bushy Tail Art Trail,” he said.
The trail consists of colorfully painted picnic tables designed for squirrels as part of Henry County’s public art displays.
The parade’s goal is to bring smiles while prompting childhood literacy. Each pumpkin was designed based on a children’s book or book character.
“These are books many people know, and we want to continue to encourage children to read through these precious and creative pumpkins,” Hughes said.
To see the parade, visit the south lobby at Piedmont Henry. Visitors will have to check in and wear a mask.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
