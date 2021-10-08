STOCKBRIDGE – Piedmont Henry Hospital is the first stop of Henry Arts Alliance’s Parade of Pumpkins since its inception in 2003.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the parade. This year, the pumpkins will remain at the hospital as a way to spread some cheer to physicians, staff members, and patients.
The 20 pumpkins are all created by local artists and based upon children’s books to promote literacy and encourage reading. This year, they have an additional goal of brightening the day of a healthcare worker. Directors from departments throughout Piedmont Henry are choosing their favorite pumpkin to display throughout the month of October. They will then raffle their pumpkin off to a staff member at the end of the month.
“The Henry Arts Alliance is the umbrella organization for all of the arts organizations in the county and we are all one hundred percent behind the hospital,” said Lynna Schmidt, President of Henry Arts Alliance. “We just want them to know we’re thinking of them and they are loved.”
“Our friends at The Henry Arts Alliance have been amazing partners for years, but they have done some incredible things during the pandemic,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “They have provided beautiful pieces of chalk art at our entrances, signs and posters of encouragement throughout the hospital, decorations for holidays, and now these fantastic pumpkins. Art can be very healing and our staff members truly appreciate these beautiful and generous acts.”
For more information about Henry Arts Alliance, visit henryartsalliance.org. To learn more about Piedmont Henry, visit piedmont.org/henry.
