It wasn't until Anthony Montalto was sitting next to his wife testifying in a Florida courtroom Wednesday that he realized he was wearing the same clothes he wore the last time he took his daughter Gina to a father-daughter dance.

"I was so happy to be her father," Montalto said as he delivered his victim impact statement in the trial of Gina's killer, who faces the death penalty for the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school on Valentine's Day 2018.

