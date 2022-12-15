STOCKBRIDGE — A new partnership in Henry County has created a nursing pathway program for the school system’s dual-enrollment students.
Gordon State College, Henry County Schools and Piedmont Henry Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with a goal to create a pipeline for aspiring health care professionals.
Students entering ninth grade will begin a rigorous and specially designed curriculum of accelerated academic coursework with access to courses that provide hands-on learning experiences, according to school district leaders. Students in the program will graduate with an associate’s degree and a job offer.
“It is with great excitement that we provide this opportunity for students to engage in their career of choice at an early age,” said Assistant Superintendent Courtney Jones. “We know that there are students who have a clear understanding of what they want to do following high school, and we believe that students who select this option will not only thrive, but ultimately reach their career goals.”
Following the signing of the MOU, Piedmont Henry presented Gordon College with $100,000 for nursing scholarships.
“The state’s public colleges and universities have prioritized teaching students the skills they need to make an impact in Georgia’s workforce, especially in critical areas of need for our state such as health care,” said University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue. “This partnership between Gordon State College, Henry County Schools and Piedmont Henry Hospital does just that, giving students a head start toward earning their college degree while learning the specialized skills that employers in their community need. USG is committed to student success, and this is another example of how we grow the state’s workforce and help Georgians succeed.”
The Community Innovation Partnership has grown out of GSC’s five-year strategic plan, “Building the Power of WE,” which is designed to strengthen community engagement and partnerships. This agreement was formulated with 13 school districts who are active members of GSC’s K-12 education ecosystem pipeline within the institution’s 14-county primary service region.
The mission behind the partnership is to provide a comprehensive approach to solving both educational and economic developmental needs. The education partners will jointly benefit from increased student attainment and therefore increase graduation rates, student satisfaction and engagement. The business sector partners will benefit from a dedicated pipeline of quality applicants, increased employee satisfaction and lower turnover. The program will allow the participants to complete their baccalaureate degree within two years. As a result, the program participants will have entered the workforce two years earlier, decreased the time of degree completion and reduced the overall cost of their college education.
“We are excited to play a significant role in this program and help shepherd the next generation of nurses into health care careers,” said Piedmont Henry Chief Nursing Officer Paula Butts.
Under the agreement, the dual-enrollment students will complete up to 60 credits towards their associate degree during their sophomore, junior and senior years through a combination of dual credit courses taken at one of the Henry County School District high schools and GSC. Program participants completing the program should finish their associate of science degree parallel with the completion of their high school diploma. Up to five Henry County dual-enrollment students who complete the program and meet the admission criteria will gain guaranteed admittance to GSC bachelor of science in nursing degree program.
“Gordon State College is thrilled to partner with innovative leaders who are ready to directly impact the need for 122,000 health care workers in the state of Georgia by 2025,” said GSC President, Dr. Kirk A. Nooks. “With the health care infrastructure in mind, our collaborative work builds a solid pipeline of health care professionals who are equipped to enter the workforce sooner with lower debt and a desire to remain in the region.”
Recommended for you
Get out of these house with these events around Henry County this weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, Dec 16-18