McDONOUGH — The Genealogical Society of Henry and Clayton Counties is bringing the past to life with its annual Promenade Through History program.
This year’s event will celebrate the county’s Bicentennial Celebration and feature past residents such as Dr. Lewis Tye, H.J. Copeland and Nan Gardener Brown.
Actors will dress in period costume while telling personal stories from the people who helped shape Henry County.
“These are people who touched the lives of so many residents in the county,” said Cynthia Howard, program planner. “Henry County’s history will come to life.”
The event will be held on Aug. 28 with two performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cannon Cleveland Contemporary Chapel.
Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy refreshments and speak with the actors following the performances.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for students and can be purchased online at www.henryclaytongenealogy.com or at the following locations:
• Georgian Gallery McDonough, 10 Macon St. in McDonough
• Warren Holder Equipment, LLC, 122 Cleveland St. in Locust Grove
• Cannon Cleveland, 2580 Ga. Highway 42 in McDonough
• The Brown House, 71 Macon St. in McDonough
• Moseley Furniture, 5018 N. Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge
The cost of tickets includes refreshments and a program. Monies raised will go to fund the cost of keeping The Brown House.
For more information about the Genealogical Society of Henry and Clayton Counties, visit www.henryclaytongenealogy.com.
