McDONOUGH — Intermittent traffic interruptions and spot milling are scheduled on State Route 20 in Henry County. This work will begin on Monday, May 16.
The asphalt project will begin on the ramp from US 19/SR 3 northbound to SR 20 eastbound. This project is expected to last a couple of weeks.
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
