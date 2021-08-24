McDONOUGH — An increase in pay for several job families in the Henry County school system was approved Monday during a Board of Education special called meeting.
The total package will cost the district $2 million and will be paid for with federal funds the system collected as a result of the pandemic.
The transportation department will see the bulk of the money. Drivers and monitors will get a $2-an-hour increase in pay retroactive to the first day of school.
Starting salary for bus drivers will now be $17.61 an hour and monitors $14.40 an hour. The bump will extend to the field trip and extracurricular hourly rate, increasing it to $15.
Current drivers and new hires will receive a $1,000 retention incentive or sign on bonus.
Additionally, new drivers will have immediate access to benefits. Previously, transportation employees had a 30-day waiting period. Training days will be paid and the $45 fingerprint fee will be waived. Work clothing will also be provided.
Bus monitors will now earn five sick leave days per year.
Clinic aides will see an additional $2 per hour for all steps with an additional five sick days per year.
School nutrition assistants, managers and substitute school nutrition assistants will earn an additional $1 per hour.
Substitute teachers' daily rate will change to $110-$145, which includes daily and permanent subs.
Finally, all school employees will get Sept. 3 off, aligning with Gov. Brian Kemp’s declared state holiday for state employees.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the budget amendment stating it was an investment in the district’s workforce.
Sophe Pope said she was excited to be able to offer the increases to employees who have gone above and beyond to keep schools open.
Annette Edwards said the package shows employees they are treasured.
“This is going to mean a lot for our employees,” she said.
Board member Pam Nutt called it an amazing gesture to district employees and “by no means an end.”
Holly Cobb thanked the system’s 6,000 employees for their efforts.
“You all are so incredible, and it makes me so proud to be part of this amazing school system,” Cobb said.
Josh Malcom, chief operations officer, said employees should see the additional funds in their next paycheck.
