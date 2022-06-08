STOCKBRIDGE – The Piedmont Henry Hospital Auxiliary awards scholarships each year to employees, volunteers, or family members of employees or volunteers attending college and pursuing careers in health care. The group recently awarded three $2,000 scholarships.
Jordyn Smalls will attend Spelman College in the fall and hopes to be an OB-GYN, while Kelly Deana Hadaway is pursuing a career in the medical field and will attend Georgia Tech this fall. Alyssa Thompson is a patient-care technician pursuing a nursing degree, attending Truett McConnell University and Albany State University.
“These three women are all outstanding candidates and truly deserved the scholarships they have been awarded,” said Edith Richardson, Scholarship chair for the Piedmont Henry Auxiliary. “We wish each one of them unlimited success in the future.”
