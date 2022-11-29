STOCKBRIDGE – Lily Henson, M.D., currently CEO at Piedmont Henry Hospital, has accepted the role of president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta Hub, replacing retiring CEO James R. Davis. She will assume the position on Jan. 9, 2023.

A nationally recognized neurologist by training, Dr. Henson started her Piedmont career in 2015 as chief of neurology. Just a year later, she transitioned to serve as chief medical officer of Piedmont Henry and then as CEO of the hospital. Among other things, she is credited with exceptional leadership during the pandemic, which was instrumental in her hospital’s ability to thrive while caring for 5% of Georgia’s hospitalized COVID patients with only 1% of the state’s acute care beds. 

Recommended for you