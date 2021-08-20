STOCKBRIDGE – With close to 90,000 patients visiting the emergency department each year, Piedmont Henry Hospital is accustomed to treating a high-volume of patients. However, the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic is stretching the resources of the hospital and forcing them to make changes to accommodate an influx of patients.
This means that some departments will change their rooms to semi-private rooms, so that patients with similar diagnoses can be cohorted, and an area on the first floor of the north tower will be converted to treat emergency department patients with a lower acuity.
“Each wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to adapt,” said Piedmont Henry CEO Lily Henson, M.D. “We’ve expanded our intensive care unit and converted rooms to care for more patients that require airborne precautions. Now, we are using all of the space we have available to us, placing patients in departments typically used for recovery post-surgery or areas that are typically used as waiting areas for patients and visitors.”
Henson and other hospital leaders are quick to clarify that despite where the beds or stretchers may be located, all patients at Piedmont Henry will continue to receive high-quality, and safe, patient-centered care. They also strongly urge patients who are experiencing medical emergencies to not delay their care.
“We have seen some patients continue to use the emergency department to treat minor injuries or illnesses. Those cases might be better served at an office of a primary care physician, an Urgent Care center, or a Piedmont QuickCare location,” Henson said. “However, if you are experiencing signs or symptoms of a stroke, heart attack, or appendicitis, high fever, uncontrollable pain or bleeding, major trauma, or breathing problems, call 9-1-1 and get to the hospital immediately.”
Piedmont Henry is also pausing some surgical procedures that are considered elective. This allows the hospital to have space for patients requiring extended care, while also providing some nurses for departments in need.
“Every member of this team is pitching in where needed to care for this community during this unprecedented health crisis. Their professionalism and calm in the face of adversity should be commended,” Henson said. “Now, we need the people of Henry County to pitch in and do their part by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Over 97% of the patients hospitalized at Piedmont Henry with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. We are where we are because people, thus far, have refused to get the shot.”
In addition to getting vaccinated, Henson urges everyone to continue practicing the 3 Ws: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
For more information about Piedmont Healthcare’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.piedmont.org.
